Danny Carl Griffis, age 71, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022.

He was the son of the late James Carl and Betty Keel Griffis.

He is survived by his son, Holland Griffis and his wife Mary; brother, Rodney Griffis and his wife Sandra; sister, Sharon Smith and her husband Dennis.

Mr. Griffis was an employee of Sloan’s Motorcycles for 32 years. In his early life, he was an avid scuba diver. He also had a big heart for his animals.

A memorial gathering will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society or a local animal shelter of your choice.

