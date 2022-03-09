Mr. Daniel ‘Dan’ Huwe passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, he was 72 years old.

He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 3, 1949. The son of Frank and Rosemarie Huwe and brother to 13 siblings.

Preceded in death by his brother, John Huwe, and father, Frank Huwe.

Survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Huwe; brothers, Corky, Pat, Pete, Andy; sisters, Francie, Pam, Janet, Joann, Jane, Laura, Lisa, Trina, and their families; four children, Michael (Lauren), Katie (Matt), Brian (Mary Beth) and Kevin (Jennifer); and five grandchildren, Evie, Oliver, Van, Woody, and Ellis.

Dan graduated from Bethel Park High School in 1967. After drawing an early draft number, he decided to enlist in the Army in October 1970. From there, he was stationed at Fort Sam Houston for Dental Lab Training. After his enlistment, he followed his Army buddy, Steve Robinson, to Murfreesboro, TN where they both taught Dental Lab for the State of Tennessee until 1981 when he opened his own business to work in the community by fabricating dentures for the local dentists and their patients.

In 1979, he began a family with Nancy Huwe and they raised their 4 children. With them, he shared his love for music, sports, and family. They took twice-yearly trips to his family in Pittsburgh, singing along to his favorite musician, John Prine, the whole drive up.

He continued to serve the dentists and community until his retirement in 2021.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 11th, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 5:00-7:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com His Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 12th, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church from 2:30-4:30 PM. The family requests guests wear flannel shirts to celebrate Dan’s life.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association and Endure Athletics, a local 501(c)(3) organization helping homeless children and children living in poverty.

