Mr. Clint Witcher of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 4, 2022, he was 41 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Gertz Witcher; son, William “Will” Jerry Witcher; father, Gerald Witcher and his wife Kathy Devereaux; mother, Nancy York and her husband Jerry; sister, Heather Geren and her husband Mike; nephew, Yates Geren; niece, Anna Clark Geren; along with a very loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Christine Witcher, James and Naomi Sharp, Jim and Daisy Gossett, and Herman and Lillian York.

Clint loved the Lord and was a member of Third Baptist Church. He graduated from Oakland High School and attended MTSU and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was the operations manager for Carpets by Ozburn. He loved golfing, fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.

Funeral Services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Brock Kilburn, Mark Moore, and Steve Hutson will officiate. A graveside service will take place Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Randy Bradshaw, Mason Bradshaw, Mike Geren, Yates Geren, Jeff Gossett, Jason Gossett, and Alan Hood will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Clint can be made to a trust fund established for his son Will at First National Bank of Middle Tennessee. Donations may be mailed to 3427 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Please make checks payable to his son, William Jerry Witcher.

