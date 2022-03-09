Mr. Douglas Ray Faulk passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his residence, he was 65 years old.

He was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County.

Douglas served in the United States Army and was an owner /operator of Murfreesboro Home Improvement.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond W Faulk and Annie Ruth Hutson Faulk.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Lynn Smith Faulk, daughters, Madison (Kaleb) Huff, McKenzie (John) Zartman, and grandchildren, Jane Elizabeth Zartman and Nora Rae Zartman.

A memorial service will be set at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at https://www.jenningsandayers.com

