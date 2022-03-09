Mayme Ruth McGill passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, she was 87 years old.

She was a native of Cannon County and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Ruth worked at White Stagg and retired from Northfield Elementary School.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Clarence and Flodie Underwood Prater Mears; the love of her life, Roy Jackson; brothers, Wade, Frank, Gary “Bimbo”, Howard and James Prater; and sister, Ruby Crosslin.

She is survived by brother Dorris Claud Mears “Dottie” and wife Doris Ann Mears and Billy (Kathy) Mears; sister, Shirley Aspley; and sister-in-law, Linda Prater.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 PM in Oakwood Cemetery, Tullahoma.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at https://www.jenningsandayers.com

