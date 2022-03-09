Mrs. Mary Catherine Cayton Hayes passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Adams Place she was 86 years old.

She was born in Vega, Texas, and moved to Rutherford County in 1957. Mary is of the Methodist faith.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Cayton and Ada Marie Calcote Cayton; son, Brichard Hayes; and sister, Carolyn Faye Cayton Walker and her husband, Jim Walker.

She is survived by her husband, John W. Hayes; daughter, Cathi Hayes; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, March 11, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery, Morgan Road, Rockvale with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at https://www.jenningsandayers.com

