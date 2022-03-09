Mr. George Evan Music, Jr., passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, he was 84 years old.

He was born in Wheeling, WV, and has lived in Rutherford County since 2000.

George served in the United States Air Force and attended World Outreach.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George Evan Music Sr and Florence Johnston Music.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Weldon Music; son, David Evan Music and wife Melissa; daughters, Diane Michelle Tucker and husband Dirk, Hope Elizabeth Szudzik and husband Steve; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at https://www.jenningsandayers.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/