Claire Rudolph, age 95, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Rose Lohman; husband of 62 years, David Rudolph; brother, Edward Lohman; and son in law, BC Cash.

She is survived by her children, Carol Cash, Wayne Rudolph, and his wife Barbara, Donna Corum, and her husband Randy; ten grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; twenty fur grandbabies; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Claire enjoyed baseball, needlepoint, and reading. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners.

