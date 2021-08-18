Carolyn Ann Kelly

Carolyn Ann Kelly, age 74, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Kelly; parents, John and Vernice Boyce; brother, Jackie Boyce; and a sister.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry Kelly and his wife Felicia, Brian Kelly and his wife Sheila, Mike Kelly and his wife Melissa; grandchildren, Jennifer Kelly-Whiting and her wife Taylor Whiting, Brandon Kelly, Miciala Kelly and her fiancé Connor, Chase Kelly; great-grandchildren, Evan Kelly, Hayden Kelly; brother, John Boyce; sisters, Rita Williams, Virginia Groom; family friend, Emily Kelly; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Carolyn was a longtime member of Leanna Church of Christ. She retired from Walmart after 20 years of service. She loved her church, her animals, and her friends but most of all she loved her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna with Brother Kevin Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

http://www.woodfinchapel.com


