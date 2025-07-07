Nissan Recalls Nearly 444K Vehicles Over Engine Defect

Nissan North America has issued a recall for approximately 443,899 vehicles in the United States due to a defect involving certain variable compression turbo engines that may fail and increase the risk of a crash. The recall, filed under NHTSA number 25V437, was submitted on June 26, 2025.

Which vehicles are affected?

The recall impacts multiple models equipped with either the 3-cylinder 1.5L (KR15DDT) or 4-cylinder 2.0L (KR20DDET) VC-Turbo engines. Specific models and estimated affected units include:

2022 INFINITI QX55: 5,124 vehicles (produced Feb 10, 2021 – Jan 10, 2022)

5,124 vehicles (produced Feb 10, 2021 – Jan 10, 2022) 2021-2024 NISSAN ROGUE: 348,554 vehicles (produced Mar 12, 2021 – Aug 1, 2024)

348,554 vehicles (produced Mar 12, 2021 – Aug 1, 2024) 2019-2020 NISSAN ALTIMA: 5,685 vehicles (produced May 25, 2018 – Dec 11, 2019)

5,685 vehicles (produced May 25, 2018 – Dec 11, 2019) 2019-2022 INFINITI QX50: 84,536 vehicles (produced Oct 6, 2017 – Jan 10, 2022)

Nissan estimates that approximately 1.2% of the recalled vehicles may actually have the defect.

What’s the defect?

Certain engine bearings (main, A-, C-, and L-link) or supporting engine components may contain a manufacturing defect that could cause premature bearing failures. This can lead to engine damage and, in some cases, complete engine failure.

What’s the safety risk?

If the engine fails while driving, the vehicle could lose motive power, significantly increasing the risk of a crash. Fortunately, bearing failures typically progress over time, giving drivers warning signs such as:

Abnormal noises from the engine compartment

Rough running

Illuminated malfunction indicator lights (MIL)

Warning messages on the dashboard

What will Nissan do?

Nissan is instructing dealers to inspect the engine oil pan for metal debris:

If no debris is found, repairs will vary based on engine type. For the 1.5L engine, dealers will replace the oil pan gasket, change the engine oil, and update the ECM software. For the 2.0L engine, only an oil change is needed.

If debris is detected and confirmed by Nissan’s powertrain center, the engine will be replaced.

All inspections and repairs will be completed free of charge. Depending on the scope, repairs could take from less than an hour to up to 15 hours for full engine replacement.

What should owners do?

Nissan advises owners to park their vehicles outside and avoid driving them until inspected if they notice unusual engine noises, rough operation, or warning lights. The company will notify affected owners about the recall, including reimbursement options for any repairs completed before the recall announcement.

For more details, owners can contact Nissan customer service or visit the NHTSA recall website using the campaign number 25V437.

