Warren “Rex” Carlisle Feathers went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2021 surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

He was a native of Watervliet, NY, and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Rex served in the United States Air Force in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and attended Temple Baptist Church.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Elmer Feathers and Martha B. Haines Feathers Hohn; and sister, Marilyn Jean Feathers Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Lewis Feathers; son, Warren Steven “Steve” (Rhea) Feathers; daughter, Lisa Anne Feathers (Eddie) Carroll; brothers, Wesley “Gene” (Linda) Feathers, Robert “Bobby” Feathers; sisters, Sandy Hennessy and Robin Feathers; grandchildren, Crystal Brianne (Shaun) Cummings, Alison Dawn (Andrew) Clark, Dustin Lewis Carroll, Noah Steven Feathers, Hannah Grace Feathers; and great-grandchildren, Judah Christian Cummings, Zoe Moriah Cummings, Caedmon Silas Cummings, Gadsden Robert Williams, and Gideon Valor Cummings.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Sam Epley officiating.

Burial will be 10:00 AM, Friday, August 20, 2021 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 1030 Minerva Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.