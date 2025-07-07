OBITUARY: Shirley Walters

Shirley Walters, age 67, passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Shirley was born in Harlan County, KY and lived in Murfreesboro for the past thirty years. She worked in sales for Walmart.

Shirley is survived by her husband, William E. Walters; sons, Charles Gentry, Randal Gentry, Brian Gentry and Jimmy Nantz; brothers, Glen Nantz and Johnny Nantz.

No services are planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

