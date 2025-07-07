OBITUARY: Angela Dawn Loupe

Angela Dawn Loupe, age 51, passed peacefully on June 29, 2025. Born in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and raised in Antioch, Tennessee, Angela’s life was one of boundless creativity, deep compassion, and unwavering faith. She later made her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree and poured her heart into a life of service, art, and love.

Angela was a woman of many gifts—an accomplished poet, novelist, musician, painter, journalist, educator, and dedicated nanny. She found her greatest joy in teaching and caring for children, seeing it not only as a calling but a sacred privilege. Her passion for learning and living gently inspired everyone who knew her.

Angela’s love for Jesus was at the core of her life. She walked with a faith that was quiet yet unshakable, rooted in grace, humility, and an abiding belief in redemption. She embodied Christ’s love through her service, her kindness, her forgiveness, and the way she saw beauty in broken things. She prayed with intention, loved without condition, and lived with a heart open to heaven.

Angela was an extraordinary daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt. Her love for her family ran deep, and she held her many nieces, nephews, and great-nephew close in both spirit and affection. She nurtured, protected, and celebrated them with fierce devotion.

She is lovingly survived by her mother, Linda Darsey; uncle and father figure, Michael Loupe; siblings: Lynn Shewmaker (Tim), Michelle Burrum (Stephen), Lori Tenaglia (Jeff), Kenneth Plaisance Jr., Keli Plaisance and Anthony Plaisance; nieces and nephews: Amber Shewmaker, Timothy Shewmaker II, Chelsea Stevens, Joshua Stevens, Matthew Stevens, Jordan Burrum, Cayce Plaisance, Christopher Robinson, Ashlen Travis, Kylie Travis, and Elijah Sanders (her “bitty angel”); great-nephew Silas Medsker; and many dear friends whose lives she touched with her gentleness and strength.

Angela was preceded in death by her father, John Joseph Loupe.

Her legacy is one of creativity, faith, and fierce love. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her beautiful spirit, her many talents, and the grace with which she moved through this world.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In honor of Angel, the family asks that you love your people well, share your art, and never stop seeking peace.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email