Claire Janet Olsson Roberts, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on February 23, 2020.

Claire was born to Carl and Sina Olsson August 15, 1927 in Miami, Florida. She attended Miami Senior High School where she played clarinet in the band and developed a passion for music. Claire left Florida for the Texas panhandle with her first husband. After their divorce, she moved to Clovis, New Mexico, where she met Calvin Lewis Roberts. They were married in 1952.

Claire was an expert typist and worked at the Cannon Army Air Base in eastern New Mexico, and the U.S. Geological Survey in Denver, CO. During the 60s and 70s, Claire had a large greenhouse. She became a respected expert in gesneriads and corresponded with fellow enthusiasts all over the world. She wrote for, and edited, the journal of what is today The Gesneriad Society. She also taught machine embroidery and new machine orientation at the Singer Store.

Claire was amazingly creative throughout her life and had a broad range of interests: reading, making music, knitting, sewing, tatting, art, database programming and more. She started attending college at 56 and earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Eastern New Mexico University-Clovis, graduating with honors in 1990.

Claire left Clovis in 2002 for Idaho Falls, ID, where she loved to see the snow fall. After seven years there, she returned to Florida; this time to the West Coast where she particularly enjoyed attending events at the many performing arts centers with her sister Edith and beloved niece Diane Woodrow. She moved to Murfreesboro in 2015.

Claire is survived by daughters Carla (John) Crader of Mufreesboro, TN and Karen (Greg) Bass of Vancouver, WA; step-daughter Jan Yamase of Killeen, TX; daughter-in-law Roxene Romo of Stockton, CA; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and sister Nancy O’Connell. She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin (Birddog) Roberts, son Richard Roberts, parents Carl and Sina Olsson, half-sister Anna Pauline Adamek, brother Carl Olsson, and sister Edith Singleton.

Claire’s passion for animals was evidenced by her lifelong support of the World Wildlife Fund, APOPO HeroRats, and various animal shelters. The family requests that those wishing to honor her memory send donations to those, The Gentle Barn in Murfreesboro, TN, or any organization supporting cats or dogs. www.woodfinchapel.com