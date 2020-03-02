Garry Allen Blackburn, age 46 went to be with our Lord on February 27, 2020. Everyone who knew him knew of his generosity and love of people. The greatest love was for his wife, mother, and daughters. He was an avid Michigan football fan and felt his greatest peace at the baseball field and the ocean.

Garry is survived by his wife, Jennifer Blackburn; daughters, Emma, and Sadie Blackburn; brother; Jason Boyce and wife Melissa ; sister; Angela Boyce; aunt; Brenda Kersey; uncles; Billy Alexander, Jr, and John Alexander; nephews Tyler, Logan, niece; Charlotte, Father and Mother in law; Garnett, Lana Bogie of Murfreesboro; and a host of other family and friends.

Garry is preceded in death by his mother, Emily Ann Alexander Boyce, his grandparents, Emily and William Alexander.

Visitation will be 2:00PM to 4:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life service will be 4:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Steve Hutson will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com