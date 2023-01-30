OBITUARY: Charlie W. Vaughan

Charlie W. Vaughan, age 87 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Joe Vaughan, Ethel Newman Vaughan; sisters, Frances Vaughan Campbell, Allie Carter, Louise Wade; brothers, Eugene, Joe Frank “Doby” and Curtis Vaughan.

Mr. Vaughan attended Third Baptist Church and was retired from General Electric in Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Johnson Vaughan; children, Charles Timothy Vaughan and wife Alice, Shari Kaye Gann and husband Mike, Michelle Renee Bevis and husband Jerry; stepchildren, Douglas Lee Fowler and wife Beth, Benjamin Craig Fowler and wife Chanda; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Dean Sisk and Steve Hutson will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

