OBITUARY: Clara Mai Harris

Clara Mai Harris, age 91, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was a native of Davidson County but was raised in Bedford County by James Emit and Pearl Loyd.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Allen M. and Lillie Bell Hale Loyd.

She is survived by her husband, William “Tom” Harris, son, Mike (Jaylyle) Harris, brother, Denny Loyd, grandson, Chadwick Thomas “Chad” (Sara) Harris of Lewisburg, WV, and great-grandchildren, Alivia Sue Harris and Alayna Mai Harris.

A Chapel service will be held for Clara at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Mike Norris and Tom Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alive Hospice at 1629 Williams Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/