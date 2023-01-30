OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Bush Johnson

Shirley Ann Bush Johnson, age 80, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on January 29, 2023 at her son’s residence.

She was born March 28, 1942 near Bradyville, TN to the late Ernest Lee and Vergle Lee Parker Bush.

Shirley was married to John Allen Johnson on December 28, 1962 in Shelbyville, TN. He preceded her in death in an L & N train accident in Portland, TN on September 18, 1978.

She was also preceded in death by her oldest son, John Mark Johnson on May 22, 2020 and sisters, Alma Ruth Bush in 1928, Christine Driver on January 20, 2018 and Selene Frazier on March 31, 2020.

She is survived by her youngest son, Trent Lee Johnson, three grandchildren, Holly Lee Ann Johnson, Taya Rhea Ann Johnson and Tegan Lee Johnson, two great-granddaughters, Aubree LeeAnn Hinton and Alexis June Tolley all of Murfreesboro, TN.

She is also survived by one sister, Juanita Jernigan of Murfreesboro and one brother, Jerry Lee Bush of Wartrace, TN.

A Chapel service will be held for Shirley at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow at Hazel Cemetery in Bell Buckle, TN with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

