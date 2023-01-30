OBITUARY: Mae Frances Spain

Mae Frances Spain, age 99, born March 21, 1923, passed away January 27, 2023 at Northside Healthcare.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from General Electric.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jefferson Spain and Nannie May Barber Spain; and sisters, Ofa Beatrice Spain Jones and Thomas Edna Spain Adams.

She is survived by nephews, David (Shirley) Jones, Jimmy (Marie) Jones; and nieces, Peggy Jones (Wayne) Young, Rita Ann Woods, and Brenda Adams (David) McCrary.

Visitation with family and friends will be 9:30 until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

