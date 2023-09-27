OBITUARY: Bettie Lou Brawner Wilson

Bettie Lou Brawner Wilson, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired as Supervisor at the Rutherford County Clerk’s Office, Motor Vehicle Dept.

Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, Claude Thomas Brawner and Geneva Hall Brawner; husband, Raymond Carlos Wilson; and brothers, Gerald Brawner, Claude Wilson Brawner, James “Jim” Brawner.

She is survived by her sons, Carlos (Linda) Wayne Wilson, Eric (Lisa) Dale Wilson; daughter, Beverly Raechelle Wilson; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Brawner; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, September 27, 2023 and 12:00-2:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Tony Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

