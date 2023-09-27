LEGO Store to Open at the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin

The LEGO store will open a new storefront in Franklin.

Located at the CoolSprings Galleria on the upper level next to Build a Bear, the storefront states it will open in fall 2023.

We have requested an exact date for the opening of the store but have not received a response yet nor do we know exactly what this store will have in regards to a mini-figure factory or mosaic maker like other locations.

Facts from the LEGO store website – the first ever LEGO store opened in 1992 at Mall of America. There are approximately over 731 stores globally, there is one other store in the area at Opry Mills Mall.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund.