OBITUARY: Dimples Davis Zipperer

Dimples Davis Zipperer, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

She was born in Ashton, SC, but was reared in Hampton County, SC. Mrs. Zipperer was the daughter of the late Gilbert Rawls and Bessie Hickman Davis. She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Zipperer is survived by her husband of 61 years, Andrew J. “Jack” Zipperer, Jr.; son, Stephen C. Zipperer and his wife Pamela of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Erin Arnold and her husband Bryce of Columbia, TN, and Megan Zipperer of Murfreesboro, TN; great-grandchildren, Keaton, and Emery Arnold both of Columbia, TN; and a brother, Daniel P. Davis of Allendale, SC.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 29, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 113 8th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37203. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM at the church following the visitation. The Reverend Travis Meier will officiate. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Nashville, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Zipperer received her master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and was a retired schoolteacher with Metro Davidson County Schools. She was also a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

