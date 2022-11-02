OBITUARY: Benton Weldon Hestand

Benton Weldon Hestand, age 91, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Home.

He was born in Moss, TN and a resident of Rutherford County.

Benton retired from the United States Airforce and after retirement, he and his wife were former owners and operators of Dipper Dan Ice Cream Shop in the Jackson Heights Plaza.

Benton was preceded in death by his parents, Audra Stockton and Melancthon Hestand; wife, Waltraud Hestand; son, Jerry Hestand; son-in-law, Jim Nickel; and sister, Eva (Dean) Emerton.

He is survived by daughters, Barbara Nickel, Kathy (Scot) George; and brother Larence Hestand; sister, Opal Musser; grandchildren, Candace (Chad) Martin, Cara (Chris) Brown, Kristie (Eric) Lloyd, Ken (Julia) Mifsud II; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Lola and Beau Brown, Henderson, Annie and Ruby Martin, Libby, Jack and Luke Lloyd.

Memorial service at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

