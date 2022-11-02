Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Benton Weldon Hestand
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Benton Weldon Hestand

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
1
Benton-Weldon-Hestand

Benton Weldon Hestand, age 91, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Home.

He was born in Moss, TN and a resident of Rutherford County.

Benton retired from the United States Airforce and after retirement, he and his wife were former owners and operators of Dipper Dan Ice Cream Shop in the Jackson Heights Plaza.

Benton was preceded in death by his parents, Audra Stockton and Melancthon Hestand; wife, Waltraud Hestand; son, Jerry Hestand; son-in-law, Jim Nickel; and sister, Eva (Dean) Emerton.

He is survived by daughters, Barbara Nickel, Kathy (Scot) George; and brother Larence Hestand; sister, Opal Musser; grandchildren, Candace (Chad) Martin, Cara (Chris) Brown, Kristie (Eric) Lloyd, Ken (Julia) Mifsud II; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Lola and Beau Brown, Henderson, Annie and Ruby Martin, Libby, Jack and Luke Lloyd.

Memorial service at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Doug Forth
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.