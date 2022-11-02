OBITUARY: Doug Forth

Doug Forth, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 28, he was 62 years old.

Doug was born in Lebanon, TN, to Nellie Mae Baker Forth and Robert Dalton Charles Forth, Sr.

He grew up in McMinnville, TN, where he played center on the Warren County Senior High School football team from 1974-1978.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Dalton Charles Forth, II.

Doug is survived by his wife of 44 years, Roxanne Brothers Forth; his two children, Michael Forth (Stephanie) and Rachel Pipitone (Nicholas); and his brothers, Edward Forth (Tracy) and David Forth. The loss is also felt by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Doug’s life will be celebrated with a memorial service on Saturday, November 5, at 4:00 p.m. at Woodbury Road Baptist Church at 113 Flat Rock Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. The family welcomes visitors to join them at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday before the service.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the National Kidney Foundation or American Heart Association.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

