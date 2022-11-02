Wednesday, November 2, 2022
WEATHER 11-2-3,2022 Spring Returns

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Well, as you know here in Tennessee, if you don’t like the weather , just hang around it will change. It will feel pretty much like Spring the next few days, good time to finish raking leaves and preparing the home for Winter as it will eventually come.
As for the next 36 hours:
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Clark Shelton
