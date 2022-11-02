OBITUARY: Shirley Wade-Shaw

Shirley Wade-Shaw of LaVergne, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 30, 2022, she was 80 years old.

A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late James A. White, Sr. and Beatrice White.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Charles “Buddy” Wade, and most recently her husband of 3 years, Jerry Shaw.

Mrs. Wade-Shaw is survived by her loving daughter, Selena Townes and her husband Craig; grandson, Austin Townes and his wife Amara and their daughter Jada Rose; granddaughter, Emilee Davis and husband Cody and their daughter Rowyn Ann; brother, Gary White; cousin, Dale Yarbro; and her beloved fur babies, Lucee and Bailee.

Mrs. Wade-Shaw was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ. She was retired from the State of Tennessee Workforce and Labor Department. She loved her family and holidays spent with them.

She and her daughter shared a very special bond with one another; where you would see one, the other was not far behind. They shared a love of shopping, too many lunch dates to recall, and the long talks they had about family, past and present. The love, laughter, and memories they shared will last a lifetime.

Mrs. Wade-Shaw was very kind and loving, and often worried more about others than herself. She touched many lives throughout the years and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation with the Wade-Shaw family will be Monday, November 7, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with burial to follow at 1:00 PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

