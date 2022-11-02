OBITUARY: Amy Rebecca Nunley Hood

Amy Rebecca Nunley Hood, age 57 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

A native of Church Hill, TN, she was the daughter of the late Onnie and Virginia Johnston Nunley.

Amy is survived by her husband of 37 years Pastor Pat Hood; sons, Seth Hood and his wife Taam of Smyrna, TN, Zachary Hood and his wife Carrington and Isaiah Hood all of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Jadyn Hood, and Alyza Kate Hood both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Solomon, Austen, and Gunnar Hood; brother, LeVern Nunley of Church Hill, TN; sisters, Anna Ruth Francisco, and Betty Jane Castle both of Church Hill, TN.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM Thursday at LifePoint Church, 506 Legacy Drive Smyrna, TN 37167. The funeral service will be held at 6:30 PM Thursday following the visitation with Pastor Kyle Goen officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at Mapleview Cemetery.

Amy was a member of LifePoint Church, a pastor’s wife, and a loving mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LifePoint Missions in memory of Amy.

An online guestbook for the Hood family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.

