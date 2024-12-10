OBITUARY: Avonda Joy ‘Joyce’ Smallwood

Avonda Joy “Joyce” Smallwood, age 85, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at her residence.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Smallwood, parents, Macey and Mamie Penuel, son, Randy David Smallwood and great-granddaughter, Leah Bee Smallwood.

She is survived by her son, Michael L (Tina) Smallwood, daughter-in-law, Alice Smallwood, grandchildren, Michael (Kaky) Smallwood, Josh (Ashley) Smallwood, Cody Smallwood, Brandi Smallwood, Matthew Smallwood and Abby Smallwood, and great-grandchildren, Isabelle Smallwood, Caitlin Smallwood, Kayla Wilson, Kolin Wilson and Kyle Wilson.

A chapel service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jerry Howard and Cody Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Greenvale Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00A.M until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

