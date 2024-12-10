OBITUARY: Bounethanh Chanthalsay

Mr. Bounethanh Chanthalsay, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, December 8, 2024.

He was born in Laos to the late Pouma and Ma Tau Ahm Chanthalasy.

Mr. Chanthalsay worked at Samsonite for a few years and then worked at Nissan in the stamping department for 17 years before his retirement. He was very involved in the Lao community. Mr. Chanthalsay was a priest at Wat Lao Buddharam Temple. He enjoyed performing weddings, house warmings, and singing.

Mr. Chanthalsay is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bouaphanh Chanthalsay; children, Phouthasone Lay Chanthalsay and his wife Pamela Andrews, Scott Khoth Chanthalsay and his wife Andrea, and Souk Wisithaphong and her husband Kotsakone Joey; and grandchildren, Max Chanthalsay, Chelsie Chanthalsay, Chad Chanthalsay, Alana Chanthalsay, Alan Chanthalsay, Leo Wisithaphong, Phoenix Wisithaphong, and Lillian Wisithaphong.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his six siblings.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 15, 2024 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao Funeral Service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

