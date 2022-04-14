Mrs. Alma Condra of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, she was 82 years old.

Alma is preceded in death by her parents – Alton and Fannie Steele; her husband – Franklin Condra; brothers- Homer and Bobby Steele; and sisters – Betty Cane and Loretta Matthews.

Alma is survived by daughters – Teresa (Rory) Fields, Gail (Eric) Bennett, and Tammie (Dean) Garrison; grandchildren – Christopher Condra, Kelli (Chuck) Randall, Tony Fields, Megan Bennett, and Amber Garrison; great-grandchildren – Cameron, Aubrey, Isabella, Matthew, Brooklynn, and Charlie; and siblings – Louise Wright, Alvina Levan, and Leon Steele.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, April 17, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Roy Robinson officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Friends and family will serve as pall ballers.

