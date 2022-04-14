Mrs. Carolyn Jean McNeese of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, she was 84 years old.

She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Gene and Eula Hall.

Mrs. McNeese retired from the State of Tennessee as a Supervisor for the Department of Employment Security. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and taking cruises to St. Martin, Hawaii, and Jamaica. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. McNeese is survived by her son, Randy McNeese, and his wife Rashea; grandchildren, Brandi Speakman, Brian McNeese and his wife Sarah, and Brandon McNeese; great-grandson, J.D. Speakman; and siblings, Diane Davidson and Ricky Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon McNeese.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 10:00 am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

