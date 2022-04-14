Dawn Marie Krause of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, she was 53 years old.

She was born on June 7th, 1968 in Chicago, IL to Dean and Mary Krause.

Dawn was a graduate of York Community High School in 1986. She was a unique and caring individual, who touched the lives of all who knew her. She was passionate about helping others and followed that passion into the healthcare field her entire working career. Even through her passing, her choice to be an organ donor and give the gift of life to others is a real testament to her heart of gold.

She loved country music, especially Billy Dean’s music spoke to her heart the most. She always enjoyed all the live music shows and meet & greets. She spoke often of all the amazing people she met through these events.

She was a passionate fan of Chicagoland sports teams. Go Hawks! Go Cubs! Go Bears! Da Bears! Go Bears!

Most importantly, she was a beloved daughter, mother, (yes, even to the die-hard Packer fan… we’re looking at you Diane), and grandmother. Her family brought her the most joy in life.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Krause.

Dawn is survived by her children, Diane Brown (Charles), Susan Badillo (Jesus Andres), and Amy Krause (Robert); father, Dean Krause; grandchildren, Alexander, Chelsea, Nahui, Jaslene, Darianous “Sy”, Lucas, and Ezekiel; sister, Denise Hemmi; and nieces, Cassandra and Jessica Hemmi.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/