Vanderbilt Eye Institute held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 171 Heritage Park Drive in Murfreesboro.

The new clinic, located at 171 Heritage Dr. in Murfreesboro, is the result of Stones River Eye Center merging with Vanderbilt Eye Institute (VEI), which is part of the Vanderbilt Health system. It will provide comprehensive care including primary eye care, vision screenings, surgery and other treatments for disorders of the eye.

This move enables the original VEI office, located at 1821 Heritage Park Plaza, to transition into a dedicated facility for pediatric ophthalmology and retina subspecialty care.

David O. Ranz, M.D., a local ophthalmologist who’s practiced in the area for more than three decades, will be joined at the new clinic by Edward Chaum, M.D., Ph.D., Eric N. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., and Milam Brantley, Jr., M.D., Ph.D. They represent a combined 90 years of experience now available in the community.

Vanderbilt Eye Institute

171 Heritage Park Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 896-2551

