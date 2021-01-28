Mister Aiden Hunter Dearry, age 2 months, of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Joseph Lane Dearry and Destiny Leanne Short.

Aiden is survived by his parents, Joseph Lane Dearry and Destiny Leanne Short; grandparents, Angie Marie and Roger Neil Dearry, Jr.; uncle, Roger Neil Dearry, III; aunts, Samantha Marie Dearry and Brooke Lynn Short; and cousins, Mason Dearry and Thomas Dearry.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 9:30am until 10:30am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00am at Mapleview Cemetery.