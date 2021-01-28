Edna Belle Beery Derrenberger (better known as “Bea”) passed away January 24, 2021 at the age of 102.

Her parents, Harry and Lottie Beery, her brother, Frank Beery, her husband, Robert G. Derrenberger, and a daughter, Barbara Stephens preceded her in death.

She leaves behind a daughter, Jane MacNail of North Ft. Myers, Florida; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Bea graduated from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She taught elementary school for 27 years and retired in 1974 when she moved to Sarasota, Florida with her husband. She lived there for 30 years before moving to Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2004. In April of 2013, Bea moved to Adams Place where she resided until her death.

Bea will be missed by many dear friends and relatives

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels

