Jessica Nicole Willett, age 36 of Christiana passed away January 27, 2021. She was native of Alabama and has live in Christiana for the past 15 years. She was a 2005 graduate of Cleveland High School Cleveland, AL. Jessica attended World Outreach Church.

She is survived by her mother, Penny Eller and husband Michael Hopper; Father, Kenny Willett and wife Marchelle of AL; brothers, Mack Hopper of Christiana, and Blake Willett of AL; sisters, Natasha Hopper of AL, and Courtney Willett of AL; grandparent, Troy Mack and Sue Willett of AL.

Visitation will be 2:00PM to 6:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral. Visitation will be 12Noon to 2:00PM Sunday Snead Funeral Home in Snead AL. Graveside service will be 2:30PM in Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com