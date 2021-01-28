Jessica Nicole Willett

Jessica Nicole Willett, age 36 of Christiana passed away January 27, 2021. She was native of Alabama and has live in Christiana for the past 15 years. She was a 2005 graduate of Cleveland High School Cleveland, AL. Jessica attended World Outreach Church.

She is survived by her mother, Penny Eller and husband Michael Hopper; Father, Kenny Willett and wife Marchelle of AL; brothers, Mack Hopper of Christiana, and Blake Willett of AL; sisters, Natasha Hopper of AL, and Courtney Willett of AL; grandparent, Troy Mack and Sue Willett of AL.

Visitation will be 2:00PM to 6:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral. Visitation will be 12Noon to 2:00PM Sunday Snead Funeral Home in Snead AL. Graveside service  will be 2:30PM in Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com


