Nell Marie Braud Devrow, age 81 of Christiana, died Monday, January 4, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and a daughter of the late Freddie Braud and Elise Bourgeois Braud.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Dennis Devrow; daughters, Victoria Devereaux of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Dana McKee of Lake Arrowhead, California, Lisa St. John of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brother, Charles Braud of Thibodaux, Louisiana; a sister, Joan Clement of Thibodaux, Louisiana; grandchildren, Kevin, Ryan, Ashleigh, Kylie, Quinn, and Noelle and great grandchildren Hailey, Addison, Clara, Wyatt, Allison, Kate and Aria.

Nell was considered by her loved ones to be their venerable matriarch; her persona was both epic and legendary, with many of the fun-filled family events she created memorialized through time. She reveled in music and singing, was a masterful cook, and a champion Rummy card player. Her 62-year marriage to her beloved husband, Dennis, was her prize – one that they both cherished. Perhaps her sweetest attribute was that she was a gifted caregiver. She will be forever remembered by the ones she left behind as someone who gave an abundant amount of love and comfort to those who needed it effortlessly and selflessly.

Nell was a faithful member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, and a devout Catholic. She always believed that the greatest legacy she could give to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was not in material things accumulated in life, but a legacy of values, of character, and faith.

A memorial mass will be held Thursday, January 28th 10am at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Gene Baker officiating.

