Nashville Zoo Celebrates 20 Years of the Zoo Run Run

Nashville Zoo’ s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Panda Express, returns Saturday, February 28, 2026. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Zoo Run Run has become a beloved winter tradition for families, runners and wildlife supporters alike. This race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property past animal habitats, including trails not available to the public. Registration is now open and available to purchase online.

Zoo Run Run offers a myriad of ways to participate this winter. Attendees can run, walk, trot, gallop, or observe from the sidelines. Every registrant receives a special long-sleeve performance T-shirt commemorating 20 years of the race, a race bib, post-race refreshments and free access to attractions until 5:00 pm. Participants also have the chance to purchase a souvenir 20th Anniversary medal upgrade at an additional fee while supplies last. Costs for the race start at $10 and include the option to be a race observer, timed participant, or untimed participant.

On the day of the run, the Zoo will close early to the public at 1:00 p.m. The Zoo will reopen at 2:00 p.m. for the event kick-off and the race will begin at 3:00 p.m. Advance packet pick-up is available on Thursday, February 26th and Friday, February 27th from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nashville Zoo’s Croft Center.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed to impress in an animal or Zoo-themed costume for a chance to win a Backstage Pass tour for four. First through third places will be awarded a medal in 30 timed finisher categories, and first place winners will also receive four general admission Zoo tickets. Proceeds from the race will help fund the Zoo’s conservation work. Zoo Run Run is a rain, snow, or shine event.

Zoo Run Run is presented by Panda Express and supported by Fleet Feet, Mix 92.9, Coca Cola, Reign Energy, What Chefs Want, and StretchLab. For more information and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/zoo-run-run. Full race details can be found at www.runsignup.com/Race/TN/Nashville/NashvilleZooRunRun5K.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email