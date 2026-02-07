Michael Aubrey “Mike” Felder passed away on February 1, 2026, surrounded by family at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He is now at rest with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born March 23, 1960, in Brookhaven, Mississippi, to Aubrey and Lynn Felder, Mike graduated from Brookhaven High School, where he played football and served as senior class president. He enjoyed a thirty-eight-year career in the oil industry, working as a Drilling Consultant for BHP Billiton and Petrohawk Operating, and as a Rig Supervisor for Patterson and Delphi Oil. Though he took pride in his work, his love for the family farm – his Mississippi home – ran even deeper. Yet even that love was surpassed by his devotion to his daughter, Jessie.

Mike will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend – a voracious reader who could likely fix anything put before him and who deeply loved the woods and its creatures.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessie Nicole Felder, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his mother, Lynn Felder; and his sister, Laurie Newman (Phil), both of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his brother, William Felder, of Bend, Oregon; his grandmother, Christa Harrison; his nieces, Hannah Newman, Melissa Jenkins, and Jenny Jenkins (Ethan); his nephews, Peter Newman (Hannah), David Newman (Madison), and Cameron Newman; his cousins, Randy Felder (Lisa) and Janet Grafton; his step-sons, Lance Beard (Becky), Rodney Beard (Rachael), and Brian Avants (Maria); and beloved aunts, uncles, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Felder; his sisters, Anne Williams and Kelly Felder; and his grandparents, Claude and Lexie Felder, Fred and Dorothy McLaren, and Frank Harrison.

The family will receive friends at Felder’s Community Church (formerly Felder’s Methodist Church) and Campground in Summit, Mississippi, on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow on site at John Felder Memorial Park, where Mike will be laid to rest alongside seven generations of his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Felder’s Community Church or Felder’s Campground in Summit, Mississippi.

