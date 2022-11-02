Wednesday, November 2, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeNashville Soccer ClubNashville SC's Hany Mukhtar Wins 2022 MLS MVP
Nashville Soccer ClubPro SportsSports

Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar Wins 2022 MLS MVP

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
0
1

The MLS named Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player after his record-setting 2022 season.

Mukhtar was born in Berlin, Germany, and joined Nashville SC in 2020. He has been a part of the team since the promotion to the country’s highest level of professional soccer, the MLS. This year he scored 23 goals and assisted 11 which was the most goal contributions in franchise history and fifth all-time in the MLS.

The news was presented to him at GEODIS Park on Tuesday. His friends, family, and peers congratulated him with a special video.

Previous articleRutherford County Chamber Launches Destination Rutherford 5.0 Initiative
Next articleScott Hamilton Celebrates 25 Years of Cancer Survivorship with Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends Event
Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.