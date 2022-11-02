Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar Wins 2022 MLS MVP

The MLS named Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player after his record-setting 2022 season.

Mukhtar was born in Berlin, Germany, and joined Nashville SC in 2020. He has been a part of the team since the promotion to the country’s highest level of professional soccer, the MLS. This year he scored 23 goals and assisted 11 which was the most goal contributions in franchise history and fifth all-time in the MLS.

The news was presented to him at GEODIS Park on Tuesday. His friends, family, and peers congratulated him with a special video.