Scott Hamilton Celebrates 25 Years of Cancer Survivorship with Annual Scott Hamilton & Friends Event

Olympic Champion and figure skating icon SCOTT HAMILTON will host SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS – a can’t miss celebration of life with superstar music performances alongside ice skating from World, Olympic and National figure skating champions, live from Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 20 at 5 pm. Tickets for the 6th annual show benefiting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are available at ticketmaster.com. This year’s event marks 25 years of cancer survivorship for Scott Hamilton and will feature an evening of never-before-seen performances for the whole family.

The legendary musical guests taking the stage include 2x Grammy Award winner COLBIE CAILLAT, JASON DERLATKA from JOURNEY, 8x Grammy Award nominee NATALIE GRANT, JOE KING of THE FRAY, JASON SCHEFF of CHICAGO with house band SIXWIRE.

World, National, and Olympic Champions skaters performing one-time-only choreography will include 2x Olympic Gold Medalist KATIA GORDEEVA, Olympic Gold Medalist ILIA KULIK, Olympic Team Bronze Medalist JEREMY ABBOTT, Olympic Bronze Team Medalists MARISSA CASTELLI and SIMON SHNAPIR, Double Olympic Medalist and 4x World Medalists MADISON HUBBELL and ZACHARY DONOHUE, Olympic Team Medalists ALEXA KNIERIM and BRANDON FRAZIER, Olympic Team Medalist and US National Champion KAREN CHEN, 3x Canadian National Champions KAITLYN WEAVER and ANDREW POJE, 2x US National Champion ALISSA CZISNY and US National Champion RYAN BRADLEY. Social media sensation ELLADJ BALDÉ will also return for his second year.

Tickets for reserved seating starting at $31.05 are available at Bridgestone Arena Box Office and ticketmaster.com. Proceeds from the event will fund Glioblastoma research through the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovation research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient.

For more information, visit ScottCARES.org.