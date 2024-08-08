Nashville’s Beloved Tomato Art Festival Returns this Weekend

On August 9-10, the free two-day art festival welcomes everyone to East Nashville to showcase the talented artists who turn tomatoes into pieces of art each year. The 2024 Tomato Art Fest continues its tomato traditions thanks to an active community coming together to participate in wacky activities through art, music, food, costumes, contests, shopping, kids activities, the parade, and more.

Located in historic East Nashville’s Five Points, this costume-encouraged event provides a fun-filled day for people of all ages. With over 65,000 people celebrating tomatoes last year, attendees are sure to create special memories with family, friends, and neighbors.

A sneak peak of the festival starts with the Tomato Art Show Pre View Party on Thursday, August 8 at 6 pm featuring over 300 tomato-inspired pieces of art that will be available for purchase in advance of the general public. This is a ticketed event that sells out in advance, so purchasing tickets early is encouraged. Early bird tickets are $40 and available here.

On Friday August 9, attendees will have access to a selection of unique vendors, live music and the Tomato Art Show, which will open to the public starting on Friday, August 8 at Noon with the official Art Show hours set for Friday, August 11 from 12 pm – 9 pm, Saturday, August 12 from 9 am – 7 pm and Sunday, August 13 from 11 am – 5 pm.

On Saturday, August 10, the festival kicks off with the annual Tomato Art Fest Push, Pull and Wear Parade at 9 am with the streets lined with bands, wagons, strollers and plenty of costumes. After the parade, the festival kicks off with music, food, drinks, contests, activities and more. Everyone is encouraged to join in the fun by signing up for their favorite event, activity or contest. The full list can be found below, as well as on the Tomato Art Fest website here.

One of the most popular events is the Bloody Mary Garden Party that starts at 10 am on Saturday, August 10 and features bloody marys from some of Nashville’s favorite establishments. Tickets are $44 for this elevated Tomato Art Fest experience and can be purchased here.

The annual Pin Program is back featuring a commemorative pin inspired by this year’s official Tomato Art Fest Poster for only $10. The money from the commemorative pins supports the artists and helps keep the festival free of charge for attendees. Plus, attendees will be entered to win prizes when they register their pin after purchasing. More information about the Pin Program can be found here.

As attendees plan their Tomato Art Fest weekend, we ask that they leave their pets at home. While we love pets, it is too hot for them to be part of the festival. Frequently asked questions can be found here.

EVENTS

Tomato Art Fest “Push, Pull, and Wear” Parade

Tomato lovers line the streets of Five Points to see the quirky and original parade entries every year along with local bands and drumlines bringing the excitement. More info here.

Tomato Art Show

Experience a gallery full of art inspired by the tomato and its fruit and vegetable friends for an awesome, quirky experience different from anything you have ever seen before. Stop by the gallery to browse and purchase some great local art! More info here.

Tomato Art Pre View Party

Be the first to see the 2023 Tomato Art Show at the Pre-View Party! Guests can enjoy local snacks, drinks, and entertainment, plus they can purchase their favorite tomato art pieces before they are available to the public. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. For those not able to attend in person, tickets to the online Art Show are $20 and can be purchased here.

Bloody Mary Garden Party

This 21+ tasting event features full-size Bloody Marys from some of Nashville’s favorite establishments, a robust garnish bar, mimosas, local entertainment and games. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their Derby Style hats and compete in the Hat Decorating Contest to win fun prizes from sponsors and local restaurants! More info here.

CONTESTS

Tomato Recipe Contest

We’ll be accepting entries on Saturday, August 3 from 12:30 pm – 2 pm at Margot Restaurant & Bar. The chosen winner’s recipe will appear on the Margo the weekend of the festival. In honor of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the category this year is “World Tour with Tomatoes”: This category encourages international recipes featuring tomatoes. Entrants could create a dish inspired by any region of the world, as long as tomatoes are a prominent ingredient. This could include dishes like Panzanella salad (Italy), Menemen (Turkey), Shishito peppers with Marinated Tomatoes (Japan), or Pastelón (Puerto Rico). Winners will be awarded based on the prominent use of the tomato in its flavor profile, deliciousness, plating and presentation, and uniqueness of the dish.

There is no limit to the number of recipes participants may enter. Each entry must be accompanied with a written recipe with all ingredients, which can remain private should the participant choose. Judges panel will be headed up by Chef Hadley Long, executive chef at Margot, Nashville Scene food writer and members of the Tomato Art Fest Recipe Contest Committee. More information can be found here.

Tomato Art Fest Commemorative Pin Program

Each year the festival unveils an enamel pin inspired by the festival’s official artwork as a way to keep the festival free. Purchase commemorative pins here.

Home Decorating Contest

The neighbors turn their yard, porch, garage, or front door into a tomato masterpiece the week of Tomato Art Fest with tomatoes, arts and crafts, humans, pets and vehicles for a chance to win prizes provided by Muttz Realty! Judging begins on Wednesday, August 7 with the winners announced on Thursday, August 8. Registration is required in advance here.

Biggest/Littlest/Ugliest Tomato Contest

We love ugly tomatoes, big tomatoes, and the teeny weenie ones, too, so enter your tomato to take home the title and the prizes. More info here.

Beautiful Tomato Contest

We also love the beautiful ones! Dress up your home grown or store bought contestants and enter them into East Nashville’s favorite pageant. More info here.

Tomato Costume Contest

We’ll be highlighting all the tomato wears once again at the Tomato Costume Contest for a chance to win sweet prizes in the following categories: Best Dressed Tomato (for all tomato adorned guests), Other Uniters (This category is for non-tomato fruits and veggies), Tomato Talents (For tomato “professionals” – chefs, superheros, and clowns galore), Anything Goes (Don’t see a category for your fancy fit? This one is for you!) and Heirloom Tomatoes (kids under 12). Registration is required here.

Tomato Art Fest Haiku Contest

HAIKU /ˈhaɪ ku/ (noun) an unrhymed verse form of Japanese origin having three lines containing usually five, seven, and five syllables respectively. Add a Tomato twist and enter the contest to snag some great prizes. More info here.

Tomato Red Head Contest

East Nashville’s beloved vintage shop, Hip Zipper, will again host the Red Head Contest with prizes awarded for every category, including Tomato Tots (ages 10 and under), The Wild Bunch (ages 10 – 18), The Real Deal (Adults 18+ with authentic red hair), The Genuine Imitations (Adults 18+ with processed /colored red hair) and Wild Card: Anything Grows! More info here.

ACTIVITIES

Tomato Art Fest Vendor Marketplace

Some of the most unique and creative local and regional vendors take over the streets of East Nashville for Tomato Art Fest on Saturday, August 10 from 9 am – 7 pm. More Information here.

Official Tomato Art Fest Merchandise

Available in advance online and in person at the festival, you can sport your best Tomato self all year-round, including the commemorative pins. More information here.

Tomato Art Fest Cornhole Tournament

Truly a fan favorite of the festival, teams compete in a bracket-style tournament to crown the top team and win prizes from local restaurants and a Cornhole set from Music City Boards! More info here.

Bobbing for Tomatoes & the Tomato Toss

Bobbing for (real) tomatoes, tossing (faux) tomatoes at a target, prizes and more at Wags & Whiskers on Saturday, August 10 from 10 am – 1:30 pm.

East Nashville Tomato 5K

Start your tomato day by walking, jogging, skipping, or sprinting a 5K through East Nashville. Register here.

FOR KIDS

Kids Art Show

Kids draw what they think of when they hear “Tomato”, which means you’ll see some amazing artwork from the best imaginations in Nashville. More info here.

East End UMC KidFest

Join in family fun at the corner of 12th and Holly Street. East End United Methodist Church will once again host the KidFest from 9 am – 3 pm. More info here.

Eastie Beastie Photo Contest

As you know, a few years ago East CAN decided to discontinue our LIVE Tomato Art Fest Pet Fashion show. This year we are again, asking you to not bring your pets out into the heat and onto the very HOT asphalt and go ONLINE instead! Submit your best pet photo to [email protected] with your name, contact info, your pet’s name, and an interesting tidbit about them before August 8. Photos will be posted on social media from August 2nd through the end of the festival on August 10th. Photos will also be displayed at the EAST CAN booth at Tomato Art Fest!

The community can vote for their favorite starting on August 2 with $1 = 1 Vote. The photo with the most votes is the winner. More info here.

ENTERTAINMENT

Every year attendees can expect to see some of East Nashville’s finest musicians take the stage at Tomato Art Fest. With two stages around the festival and pop-up performances throughout the day, attendees will hear great music everywhere they go. Full lineup below. More info here.

