Top Stories From August 8, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 7, 2024.

1Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five fun events happening in the Rutherford County area. Read more

2Nashville’s Beloved Tomato Art Festival Returns this Weekend

On August 9-10, the free two-day art festival welcomes everyone to East Nashville to showcase the talented artists who turn tomatoes into pieces of art each year. Read more

3Three Rutherford County Deputies Promoted to Sergeants

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promoted three sergeants in the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division. Read more

4Gov. Lee Announces New Diaper Program Under Strong Families Initiative

On August 6, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, will provide 100 diapers per month for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids healthcare coverage, as part of Governor Lee’s Strong Families Initiative. Read more

5Walter Hill Elementary Invites Public To Celebrate School’s 100th Anniversary

Walter Hill School will hold a special event Saturday, Aug. 10 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Read more

