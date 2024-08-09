Top Stories From August 8, 2024

Here are the top stories for August 7, 2024.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five fun events happening in the Rutherford County area. Read more
On August 9-10, the free two-day art festival welcomes everyone to East Nashville to showcase the talented artists who turn tomatoes into pieces of art each year. Read more
Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh promoted three sergeants in the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division. Read more
On August 6, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that TennCare, Tennessee’s Medicaid program, will provide 100 diapers per month for children under two who are enrolled in TennCare or CoverKids healthcare coverage, as part of Governor Lee’s Strong Families Initiative. Read more
Walter Hill School will hold a special event Saturday, Aug. 10 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Read more
