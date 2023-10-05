Murfreesboro PD Issues Theft Warning for Hyundai and Kia Owners

October 5, 2023 – Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detectives have issued a warning to Kia and Hyundai owners to be on high alert after a viral TikTok trend has resulted in a significant rise in stolen cars.

A total of 65 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been reported stolen in Murfreesboro so far in 2023. This is a significant increase from 18 stolen in 2022 and 22 stolen in 2021. A total of 104 have been stolen over the past two years.

MPD has recovered many of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen in the city and have returned them to their owners. Several cars stolen in Murfreesboro have also been recovered in Rutherford County, Smyrna, and Nashville. Detectives are working with those agencies and other neighboring agencies since several Hyundai and Kia vehicles were recovered in Murfreesboro that were stolen from other jurisdictions.

MPD detectives have developed several persons of interest who could be responsible for some of the thefts. The investigation continues.

Murfreesboro PD detectives are urging Kia and Hyundai owners to take necessary precautions to prevent their cars from being stolen. They recommend parking in well-lit areas and installing anti-theft systems to deter thieves. Drivers are also reminded to lock their doors, and do not leave keys, key fobs, or valuables inside their vehicles. Detectives are also encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

South Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai have announced that they will be issuing a software upgrade for some of their vehicles. The upgrade is necessary because for models that do not have engine immobilizers. This means that the cars are more vulnerable to theft.

If you are a Hyundai owner you can call 800-633-5151, while Kia owners can call 800-333-4542 for assistance.

The two automakers are also offering free steering wheel locks.