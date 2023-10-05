Nashville SC Drops Home Match in Frustrating 1-0 Loss Against Orlando City SC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 4, 2023)– Nashville SC (12W-10L-9D, 45 pts) suffered a 1-0 loss against Orlando City SC (16W-7L-9D, 57 pts) for its first MLS regular season loss at GEODIS Park since July 12, 2023. Duncan McGuire finished a pass by Martin Odeja in the 44th minute to take Orlando into halftime one goal ahead. Nashville SC looked to get on the scoreboard but was unable to find the back of the net despite arduous effort throughout the match with eight shots.

The Boys in Gold’s backline remains one of the best in MLS having allowed the fewest goals in 2023 with 29. Nashville SC has allowed an average 0.94 goals per 90 minutes through the season with two shutouts in its last five matches, and only three goals allowed in that span.

Nashville SC will round out its three-match week with a trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park at 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be available via the MLS Season Pass on the AppleTV app. This will mark Nashville SC’s final away match of the 2023 MLS regular season.

Source: Nashville SC

