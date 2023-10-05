Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Pet Paradise Grand Opening

Saturday, Oct. 7, 10am – 12pm

Pet Paradise Muurfreesboro

2500 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN

Meet the Pet Paradise family and celebrate their Grand Opening with a ay full of fun. Learn firsthand what makes Pet Paradise special with the following features:

Outdoor Bone-Shaped Swimming Pool

Tiny Town

Dog Training

VIP Drop-off

The first 100 guests will also receive special pet swag!

Learn more here