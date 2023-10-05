Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening in Rutherford County!
1Honey Bee Outdoor Market
Saturday, Oct. 7, 10am – 6pm
Honey Bee Antique Market
220 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Honey Bee Antique Market for their first outdoor vintage market. There will be over 20+ vendor tents in attendance! Browse everything from vintage, antique, and handcrafted to yummy treats! Honey Bee’s craft tent will include pumpkin painting and special deals and giveaways will be presented inside the store.
2History After Dark
Saturday, Oct. 7, 7pm – 9 pm
Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum
1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN
Have you ever wondered what goes on inside one of the most historic homes in middle Tennessee once the sun sets and darkness falls? This October, find out for yourself! Walk the dimly lit halls and hear stories of the tragic and haunting past, trek to the Davis family cemetery by lantern light, and sit around the fire to roast marshmallows.
3Pet Paradise Grand Opening
Saturday, Oct. 7, 10am – 12pm
Pet Paradise Muurfreesboro
2500 Rideout Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
Meet the Pet Paradise family and celebrate their Grand Opening with a ay full of fun. Learn firsthand what makes Pet Paradise special with the following features:
- Outdoor Bone-Shaped Swimming Pool
- Tiny Town
- Dog Training
- VIP Drop-off
The first 100 guests will also receive special pet swag!
4Handmade Market
Saturday, Oct. 7, 8:30am-1pm
Quinn’s Mercantile
301 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro, TN
Twenty amazing makers and creatives will be in attendance for you to shop their handmade goods. You’ll find jewelry, handcrafted wood, plants, artwork, ceramics, dog gifts, baby items, stickers, paintings, hand dyed clothing, home goods, food, fresh flowers and so much more! There will also be a new food truck, Wise Girls, in front of the store!
5Fall Festival
Saturday, Oct. 7, 3pm – 7pm
LFC Lighthouse Family Church
1108 West College Street Suite 300 Murfreesboro, TN
Join LFC for a day full of fun for you and your family. There will be plenty of exciting activities for kids and free carnival food.