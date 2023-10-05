Belmont Soccer Player Dylan Steely Lands Spot on National Team of the Week

October 3, 2023 – After scoring five points in two Belmont University men’s soccer victories last week, sophomore defender Dylan Steely was selected to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week Tuesday morning. Landing a spot on a national team of the week for the first time in his career, Steely was impressive in a 3-1 non-conference win at Presbyterian College last Tuesday before leading the Bruins past Drake Sunday afternoon.

The Hoover, Alabama (Hoover HS), native notched three points at Presbyterian and scored the equalizer in Belmont’s 2-1 comeback win over the visiting Bulldogs Sunday in the Music City.

With the Bruins trailing 1-0 against Drake and only 10 minutes remaining, Steely rose up for an equalizing header in the 81st minute on a corner kick. His second goal of the week, Steely also found the space between the pipes in Clinton, South Carolina, a week ago where he put Belmont up 2-1 on the host Blue Hose. Steely earned an assist on the Bruins’ third goal at Presbyterian as well, providing senior midfielder Sam Rowan with the final tally.

With Steely’s assistance, Belmont picked up its first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season. The Bruins have won back-to-back matches for the first time of the year.

Belmont returns to road action this Friday when the Bruins travel to Peoria, Illinois, to face Bradley. Kickoff from Shea Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. with the primetime Friday night Valley matchup broadcast on ESPN+.

Source: Belmont Sports

