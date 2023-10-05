Panda Express Introduces First-Ever Dessert Menu Item

When Andrew and Peggy Cherng opened the first Panda Express® in Glendale, CA in 1983, they set out to create a company that provides exceptional dining experiences, serves authentic and innovative American Chinese cuisine, and cares for its people and community.

Panda is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the introduction of the Apple Pie Roll, a sweet and fun American Chinese creation featuring a combination of juicy apples, fall spices, and cinnamon sugar like a classic American apple pie and wrapped in a crispy and flaky wonton wrapper, like a quintessential Chinese egg roll.

Panda Express will mark the milestone anniversary throughout October, by offering all Panda Rewards® members the opportunity to redeem one free Apple Pie Roll, while supplies last*. Sign up via the free Panda Express mobile app or online at PandaRewards.com.

For more information about Panda Express, visit PandaExpress.com.

Source: PRnewswire.com

