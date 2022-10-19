MTSU Punter Recognized for Performance in Week 7 Matchup Against Western Kentucky

From GoBlueRaiders.com

The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award are proud to announce Kyle Ulbrich of Middle Tennessee as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for Week 7 games. Ulbrich was chosen from Ray’s 8, announced Monday.

Ulbrich, a Ray’s 8 selection three times this year, punted nine times during the game against Western Kentucky for a total of 447 yards. His gross average was 49.67 and his net average was 44.33 yards due to him having only 3 punts returned for 28 yards. Four of his punts ended up inside Western Kentucky’s 20-yard line and he had a long punt of 72 yards.

Ulbrich, MTSU’s career leader in punting average, had four punts go 50 or more yards against the Hilltoppers and is 447 yards went down as a personal best.