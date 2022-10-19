Wednesday, October 19, 2022
OBITUARY: Wanda Gail Wright Cumberland
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Wanda Gail Wright Cumberland

Jennifer Haley
Wanda Gail Wright Cumberland of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, she was 66 years old.

She was a native of Sprott, AL and was preceded in death by her husband Anthony M. Cumberland and a son, Gary Wayne Cumberland.

Wanda is survived by her son, David Anthony Cumberland and his wife Brooke of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Sherry Hayes of Christiana, TN and Terrie Sensing of White Bluff, TN; mother, Louise Hill of Panama City, FL; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth “Liz” Cumberland of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Gary Wright of Lebanon, TN; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 Saturday, November 5, 2022, prior to the Celebration of Life at the church.

Wanda was a retired Senior Specialist with Geodis.

An online guestbook for the Cumberland family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

 

